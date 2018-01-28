Lorde Looks Stunning In All-Red Ensemble At 2018 Grammy Awards

Lorde always gets it right! The Album of the Year nominee looked absolutely stunning at the 2018 Grammy Awards in a red dress and matching lipstick. See the first pic of her at the Grammys!

Lorde, 21, slammed rumors that she’d be boycotting the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 by attending the big night at Madison Square Garden, and she was one of the brightest stars of the evening for sure. Bestie Taylor Swift, 27, was a no-show, but we don’t care, because the “Liability” singer shines all on her own!

While Lorde skipped the carpet, fans were able to get their first glimpse of her during Kendrick Lamar‘s opening performance. Sitting next to her pal Jack Antonoff, Lorde looked gorgeous in a red Valentino dress and coordinating scarlet lipstick. We absolutely love the bold color on her! Kwiat jewelry completed her beautiful ensemble.

Lorde is the only woman nominated for Album of the Year tonight, and damn, we hope she gets it. There was some drama over her not performing at the show, but she’s clearly not letting it ruin the special night. Lorde is up against Childish Gambino, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars for AOTY, but we have faith!

The red carpet is just one third of the fun — there are the awards themselves, of course, but perhaps most importantly, there are the musical performances. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Patti Lupone, P!nk, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Sam Smith, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Childish Gambino, Ben Platt, Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Kesha and Little Big Town are all expected to perform during the big NYC event tonight, so be sure to tune in!



Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the night for full Grammy Awards coverage.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Lorde’s red carpet look at the Grammy Awards?