Country Stars Team Up For Emotional Tribute To Las Vegas Shooting Victims At Grammys

Maren Morris, Eric Church and the Brothers Osborne took the stage at the Grammys for a touching tribute performance dedicated to the victims of the Las Vegas Shooting — and things got emotional.

Nearly four months after Stephen Paddock opened fire and killed 58 innocent people during Jason Aldean’s set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, the music community is still reeling. Of course, there was a moment dedicated to these victims on music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards, which featured a performance from Maren Morris, Eric Church and the Brothers Osborne. All three artists had performed at Route 91 at some point throughout the weekend when the shooting occurred, and they brought the crowd to tears with their collaboration on “Tears In Heaven” by Eric Clapton. The trio also made sure to point out that they were also remembering the victims of the tragic bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester, England concert in May, as well.

#GRAMMYs: Country music stars perform tribute to Las Vegas, Manchester shooting victims https://t.co/ZAhRWPZvDh pic.twitter.com/8dxj3lhWhu — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 29, 2018

After committing the deadliest mass shooting in the United States, Paddock turned the gun on himself before officials approached him in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay. Since the tragedy, there have been tribute events in Las Vegas and Nashville. Jason Aldean also performed Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down” on Saturday Night Live less than a week after the shooting. Plus, at the 2017 CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood sang a beautiful rendition of “Soft and Tenderly” during an in-memoriam segment for the victims.

Meanwhile, 2018 is already set to be a big year for all three artists who took part in the Vegas tribute at the Grammys. Maren has said she’s working on new music, and this summer, she’s hitting the road with Niall Horan. Brothers Osborne will be releasing their sophomore album in April, and Eric will also be on tour throughout the summer. Woo!

