Lady Gaga Dedicates Powerful Grammys Performance To Late Aunt Joanne

Grab the tissues, because Lady Gaga’s acoustic piano performance of ‘Joanne’ and ‘Million Reasons’ at the 2018 Grammys will bring you to tears.

Lady Gaga, 31, serenaded the packed audience at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28 in New York City. “This is for my father’s late sister, Joanne,” Gaga told the audience as she sat at a white piano made of massive angel wings. “This is for love and compassion even when you can’t understand,” she finished before breaking into an acoustic version of the song, “Joanne”, off of her nominated album with the same name.

After a few lines from “Joanne” the incredible artist started another acoustic song, this time of her hit song, “Million Reasons”. It was a short but sweet version of the song, which Gaga finished up by taking a stand and belting out the powerful final chords. In the final moments, Gaga made her way around the white piano and laid back onto the angel wings that covered her piano. It was such a beautiful moment, and definitely one that will go down in Grammy history!

