Lady Gaga Shows Off Edgy Fashion In Lovely Lace Jumpsuit At Grammys

Lady Gaga went full-on glam in black lace for the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. Get the details on her fashion and beauty look right here!

Lady Gaga, 31, looked absolutely amazing at the Grammys on Jan. 28. Held live from New York, her hometown, the show, no doubt, held a special place in her heart! She’s nominated for multiple awards, and we are rooting for her! She showed off her amazing style wearing a black lace jumpsuit on the carpet. On top of the lace, she wore a big, black ball gown skirt, with a long train. It was a custom Giorgio Armani creation. The lace was conservative and Victorian-inspired. It had a high-neck and long sleeves — a departure from very revealing outfits Gaga was known for in the beginning of her career. She kept some edge with black platform boots.

She looked gorgeous while walking the red carpet at Madison Square Garden thanks to makeup by her longtime friend and artist Sarah Tanno, who used Marc Jacobs Beauty products. Her skin was actually glowing. Her lips were neutral, (she wore the MJ Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio Set) but she amped up the drama with dark and dramatic eyeliner and super long lashes. She looked really pretty! We loved her makeup look.

Her hair was styled by Frederic Aspiras. It was parted in the center, and pulled back into a super cool, long braid. In the back, it was woven with a black thread. It was very interesting and unlike anything we have seen. So cool! See more gorgeous outfits from the Grammys red carpet in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Lady Gaga’s dress at the Grammys?