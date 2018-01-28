Lady Gaga & Fiance Christian Carino Flaunt PDA & Makeout Backstage At Grammys

Lady Gaga and her fiance, Christian Carino, went full-on PDA backstage at the 2018 Grammys in New York on Jan. 28th. Check out the romantic pics!

Love is in the air on the Grammys! After her amazing performance of Joanne and Million Reasons, to open the Grammys, Lady Gaga caught herself in a good romance with her hunky lover, rumored fiance Christian Carino, as the pair smooched for the cameras inside the Madison Square Garden during the 2018 Grammys. Lady Gaga dedicated the emotional performance to her late Aunt Joanne, and Christian was waiting like a great guy backstage to congratulate her on an epic performance. The pair have plenty to be happy about, the popstar is nominated for two Grammys, Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne and Best Pop Solo Performance for Million Reasons. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ROMANTIC PICS of Lady Gaga and her man Christian Carino making out at the 2018 Grammys.

It is so nice to see Gaga’s man come out to support her during her big night. The pair reportedly became engaged late 2017, during a time when Gaga was dealing with health issues including a battle with fibromyalgia. The pair seem to be in a healthy, happy place, on top of the world, as they shared a romantic embrace backstage at the Grammys red carpet. So gorgeous!

Hosted by the hilarious James Corden, Gaga’s Grammy performance was just one during a show full of huge stars. P!nk also performed as did Childish Gambino and country group Little Big Town. Gaga is up against some talented competition for a Grammy. Nominated alongside Gaga are Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Kesha in the Best Pop Vocal category and Kelly Clarkson and P!nk, among others in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. Good luck to all the talented artists, they all deserve awards!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Lady Gaga looking so in love with her man Christian at the 2018 Grammys? Let us know your thoughts on Gaga’s gorgeous dress and her affection for her fiance!