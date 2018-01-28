Kesha Brings Grammys To Tears With Help From Camila Cabello, & More: Watch ‘Praying’ Performance

Kesha, with help from Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper & more, brought tears to the world with their live performance of ‘Praying’ at the 2018 Grammys. Keep reading for all the powerful details.

“You put me through hell,” Kesha sang with all the heart of an entire movement behind her at the 2018 Grammys. Accompanied by a musical army of powerful women including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and the gorgeous Bebe Rexha, Kesha capped a challenging year by honoring the #MeToo movement. On Jan. 28th, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Kesha’s emotional live Grammy performance of her gorgeous song, Praying sent a strong message to the world. Dressed in all white, Kesha’s appearance was powerful enough to bring herself, host James Corden and many more in the crowd to tears. The appearance was an unforgettable Grammy moment raising awareness and advocating for anyone sexually harassed or assaulted.

The 2018 Grammys were a big night for Kesha. Her song, Praying, was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category and her album, Rainbow, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal album. The night was a perfect opportunity for Kesha to raise awareness for the #MeToo movement, a cause close to her heart after her public legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of rape. Kesha took the painful experience and channeled her energy in the studio recording Praying, a beautiful song of a triumphing over adversity. It is deserving a Grammy and a wonderful pick by the Grammys to help lead the protests for people everywhere who are also facing challenges.

White roses were worn by Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and more talented artists at the Grammys as a symbol of the #MeToo movement. The 2018 Golden Globes featured actors and actresses dressing in black to support the movement and the Grammys artists decided to replace the somber fashion with a brighter symbol of beauty and hope, the white rose.

Kesha x Camila Cabello x Cyndi Lauper x Bebe Rexha x Julia Michaels, x Andra Day with the most powerful of performances #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/eH7UZEOihB — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 29, 2018

