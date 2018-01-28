Kesha Slays In A Sharp Blue Suit At The Grammy Awards Red Carpet

OMG! Kesha looked absolutely stunning in a blue suit while walking the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet! See her iconic outfit here!

Fashion at its finest! While arriving at the star-studded 2018 Grammy Awards, Kesha, 30, was the pinnacle of chicness. Strutting her stuff down the red carpet for the music industry’s biggest night, the “TiK ToK” singer wore a blue suit with an off-white button shirt underneath, an outfit that turned heads everywhere she went. Seriously, she knows how to pull off a suit! Accessorizing her commanding outfit with glittering shoes, Kesha looked absolutely flawless. The beautiful embroidery also gave the outfit a very western feel to it. Leave it to Kesha to be the hippest person on the red carpet. While you catch yourself up on the rest of the star-studded red carpet arrivals, check out the full look of her entire outfit below!

Kesha is set to grace the stage tonight in a tribute to the #MeToo movement, in a performance that will feature the talented Camila Cabello, 20, Cyndi Lauper, 64, Julia Michaels, 24, and Andra Day, 33. At the MTV EMAs, Kesha looked like a gorgeous rainbow while performing “Learn To Let Go.” No matter what event she attends, she always looks stylish!

Of course, Kesha’s fans freaked out over her newest and third studio album Rainbow, which debuted on Aug. 11. For tonight’s proceedings, Kesha was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for “Praying.” While she lost Best Pop Vocal album to Ed Sheeran, time will tell if she walks away with an award for “Praying.” Click here to see pics of the Grammy Awards’ seating chart and find out whom your favorite celebs are sitting next to!

