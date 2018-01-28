Kendrick Lamar Ends Grammys Speech With Epic ‘JAY-Z For President’ Pledge

After Kendrick Lamar took home the Grammy award for Best Rap Album, he endorsed JAY-Z for president in 2020 after his bombshell interview with Van Jones where he slammed President Trump!

After Kendrick Lamar, 30, beat out JAY-Z, 48, for Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy awards on January 28, he used his speech as a platform to endorse JAY for president in 2020! “JAY for president,” Kendrick concluded his speech to a heavy applause. Kendrick’s pledge came after JAY slammed Donald Trump‘s reported “sh-thole” comments when he appeared on The Van Jones Show, January 27. “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger, it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people, and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people,” the rapper told Van Jones. “You don’t take the trash out,” he continued. “You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable and then, you know, as those things grow, then you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.” Click here to see celebs wearing white roses in support of the Time’s Up movement at the Grammys!

JAY later noted that he was “being funny” when he said, that “Donald Trump is a human being too. … Somewhere along his lineage something happened to him. Something happened to him and he’s in pain, and he’s expressing it in this sort of way.” Soon after his interview aired, Trump fired back on Twitter by attempting to take credit for black unemployment being at a record low. However, Jones went over that topic during the interview. . “[Trump] is somebody who’s now saying, ‘Look, I’m dropping black unemployment. Black people are doing well under my administration.’” Jones said. “Does he have a point? … Maybe he’s going to say terrible things but put money in our pocket; does that make him a good leader?”

“No,” JAY-Z replied. “It’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness, it doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings.”

Kendrick Lamar: "Jay for president." Trump and MAGA folks losing their minds in 3…2…1… 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Kwv064lggW — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) January 29, 2018

During the interview, JAY also spoke about his 7-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir, who he shares with Beyonce, 36. “We are in a beautiful time now because they are seven months and they can’t move,” the rapper joked to Jones. “They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to ‘wait, wait, wait, wait.’ ” — “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”

When Jones asked if the twins would be running around the White House like daughter Blue Ivy, 6, did during President Barack Obama’s presidency, JAY-Z responded, “No… not a shot.”

