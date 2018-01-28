Katie Holmes Sizzles In Sexy Strapless Gown At The Grammys

Holy fashionista! Katie Holmes looked absolutely stunning on the 2018 Grammys red carpet in a shimmery black dress. She put the glam in glamorous!

Katie Holmes, 39, wowed at the 2018 Grammys in a strapless black gown that shimmered and shined on the red carpet. This is definitely one of her sexiest looks yet! She strutted her stuff on the red carpet like it was a NYFW runway! Katie had her super short bob pinned to the sides in retro waves. Her gorgeous green eyes popped with her intense smokey eye. Katie’s look from head to toe was absolutely perfect! She walked the red carpet solo, but Grammys weekend has been a memorable one for the former Dawson’s Creek star.

The night before the Grammys, Katie went public in a very big way with boyfriend Jamie Foxx, 50. The couple has been keeping their relationship very private, but they let their love shine at Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammys party in New York City. Katie and Jamie sat side-by-side and cuddled throughout the night. They couldn’t stop smiling at each other. They both looked so happy to be together!

Katie had her short bob swept to the side at the event. She wore a gorgeous long-sleeved red dress that fit her like a glove. The actress also attended Delta Air Lines’s Grammys event earlier in the week and rocked a sheer black dress with black leggings and thigh-high black boots. We love seeing Katie out and about so much! Katie always switches up her style, and that’s what makes her the ultimate fashionista. She can truly pull off any look.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Katie Holmes’s dress at the Grammys? Did you love her look? Let us know!