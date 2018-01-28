James Corden, Shaggy & Sting Try To Do ‘Carpool Karaoke’ On The NYC Subway & Hilarity Ensues

James Corden, Shaggy and Sting attempt to film a ‘Subway Car-pool Karaoke’ segment, but New Yorkers are NOT having it! Get the details of the funny Grammys moment here.

James Corden, 39, gets to host his own show every night, but tonight, he’s hosting the biggest one of them all! During his time at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, the Brit had the Madison Square Garden audience in stitches when he starred in a pre-recorded “Carpool Karaoke” segment, with the twist being it took place on a NYC subway.

James, Sting and Shaggy headed underground to try and impress New Yorkers with their fabulous singing skills, but they ended up getting yelled at by an MTA worker who was trying to read the paper in peace on his commute! Needless to say, riders were not amused. See more pics of James Corden here.

While James is doing a great job maintaining the comedy portion of the evening in between presenters handing out awards, everyone knows the Grammys are really about the performances. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Patti Lupone, P!nk, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Sam Smith, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Childish Gambino, Ben Platt, Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Kesha and Little Big Town have all performed (or will later in the program,) so don’t go away for a second! Click here to enter the HollywoodLife.com Grammy Awards gift bag giveaway and win $2800 worth of swag.

