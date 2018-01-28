Hailee Steinfeld’s Purple Boots Are Everything At The 2018 Grammys

Yas, queen! We are obsessed with Hailee Steinfeld’s sultry white look AND her bright boots on the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Hailee Steinfeld, 21, looked absolutely beautiful on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28 in New York City. The “Let Me Go” singer wore a strapless white gown that was perfect for her slim figure. However, the best part of Hailee’s outfit had to be the knee-high boots she rocked underneath! The slit in the front of Hailee’s dress allowed her to show off the boots, which were a gorgeous metallic purple and the perfect touch of color her look needed. Love!

We also really loved how Hailee’s beauty was so natural for the big event. She left her long, gorgeous brown hair down and pushed behind her shoulders with soft waves. For makeup Hailee kept things simple with a nude base, but she rocked a very cool metallic blue eye shadow for a pop of color. Could she be any cuter? Check out a close-up shot of Hailee’s stunning boots below. We really are obsessed with them!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Hailee’s look at the 2018 Grammy Awards? Comment below, let us know!