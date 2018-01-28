Grammys 2018: Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet — Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & More

It was date night at the Grammy Awards for these hot celebrity couples! Check out all the famous pairs hitting the red carpet at the biggest night in music here!

What’s better than attending the Grammy Awards? Attending the Grammy Awards with the one you love! These stars had the chance to do just that at the 2018 show on Jan. 28, and you can see all the hot couples at the awards ceremony in the gallery above. One of the first cute couples to arrive was Ice-T and Coco Austin. She showed off her incredible curves in a skintight black dress with revealing cutouts all down the side, and the two still looked as in love as ever as they posed for photos! Maren Morris and her fiancee, Ryan Hurd, coordinated in silver and gray for their red carpet looks, and they looked amazing as they arrived on the red carpet toward the beginning of the night.

The 2018 Grammys are being hosted by James Corden for the second year in a row. This year, the event is actually going down at Madison Square Garden in New York City, making it the first time in 15 years that the show hasn’t taken place in Los Angeles. The three and a half hour broadcast will feature more than a dozen performances, including touching tributes, Grammy debuts and more. It’s going to be a great night — and we’ll have full coverage of everything that goes down!

Keep checking back as we update the gallery when more couples arrive — JAY-Z and Beyonce are expected, as are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, amongst many others. We can’t wait!

