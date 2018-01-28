Watch The Grammy Awards Online: Live Stream The Grammys Red Carpet Here

The 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet has officially arrived! Watch the star-studded live stream & check out all your favorites celebs as they show up here!

The Grammy Awards red carpet is officially ready to be walked by the talented A-list musicians up for various nominations! Among the celebs prepared to strut their stuff down the red carpet are Kendrick Lamar, 30, Lady Gaga, 31, Bruno Mars, 32, Cardi B, 25, Elton John, 70, Miley Cyrus, 25, Kesha, 30, Sam Smith, 25, Rihanna, 29, and more. If you’re looking for checking out your favorite musicians as they arrive at Madison Square Garden, you’ve come to the right place. Check out our live stream of the red carpet below!

We reported earlier how Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, would be attending the Grammy Awards together after we got a look at the awards show’s seating chart. Naturally, the Beyhive erupted as a result, considering the fact that this marks the first time Beyonce is making a public appearance after the birth of her twins Rumi and Sir. Not only that, but her husband is up for six awards for his 4:44 album and she’s nominated for one as well. In fact, you can check out our full list of nominees right here!

Who will win big? Who will go home empty-handed? Time will tell and thankfully, you don't have to wait very long!

