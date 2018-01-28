Chris Stapleton & Emmylou Harris: Touching Tribute To Artists We Lost This Year At Grammys

A country legend and future country legend hitting the stage together? Yes! That’s what fans got when Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton collaborated at the Grammys.

Emmylou Harris has still got it! The 70-year-old country music icon proved she can still perform with the best of them by taking the stage alongside Chris Stapleton at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. The country singers teamed up for a rendition of “Wildflowers” by the late Tom Petty as part of the in-memoriam segment, honoring those in the music industry who we’ve lost this year. From Chester Bennington to Fats Domino and many more, it we lost some legends in the last 12 months, and this moment was incredibly powerful. Emmylou is actually one of the stars being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show, and we can imagine it must’ve been quite an honor for Chris to share the stage with her! Of course, Chris has risen to become a star in his own right these days, and is even up for some awards at the Grammys!

The 39-year-old, whose wife is pregnant with twins, won awards for for Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1), Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”) and Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) — ALL the awards he was nominated for! He won the award for Best Country Album and Best country Solo Performance at the show in 2016, and it’s definitely time he rack up some more under his belt! The country star released From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2 in May and December of 2017, respectively, and appears on the song “Say Something” from Justin Timberlake’s soon-to-be-released album, Man of the Woods. Amazing!

Meanwhile, Emmylou has won 13 Grammys throughout her illustrious career, including Best Female Country Performance, Album of the Year in 2002, Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album, among others, Talk about a legend!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Chris and Emmylou’s performance?