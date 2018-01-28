Ed Sheeran Slammed For Beating Out 4 Women At The Grammys For ’Shape Of You’

Times up! The internet is VERY upset that Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammys — and now they are tweeting up a storm.

Ed Sheeran, 26, was crowned the winner of the Best Pop Solo Performance for his song, “Shape of You”, during the 2018 Grammys — but he was lacking in congratulations. Instead, music fans all over the internet expressed their outrage over Ed’s win on Sunday, January 28. Their outrage was fueled by the fact that Ed was the only man nominated the category, with his fellow nominees being Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink. Yikes.

While Ed isn’t personally responsible for the way the Recording Academy voted, music fans are making some very interesting points about why his win is so troubling. For starters, the Grammys are claiming to be the “most diverse” awards show, but yet they chose to give the award to a man over four women. Fans are also pointing out that Ed’s song is about being in love with a woman’s body, while the songs by Kesha and Lady Gaga were about overcoming some very personal situations. See what the fans are tweeting about Ed’s win below:

Four women in this category, and they give the award to the white male.

Earlier the #GRAMMYs were praising themselves for their diversity. pic.twitter.com/0UqsQzEo0W — regina phalange (@FightOnGaga) January 29, 2018

Lady Gaga wrote Million Reasons in a healing process to recover from a severe heartbreak. Kesha wrote Praying after being through her literal worst nightmare. Ed Sheeran wrote Shape Of You about a club girl he was horny for. Congratulations Recording Academy. Thank you for this. — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) January 29, 2018

How the hell did Ed Sheeran beat out Gaga PINK and Kelly? Utterly BRILLIANT FEMALE Vocalists complete BULLSHIT — Angela Foster (@angidave4088) January 29, 2018

lol Ed Sheeran the one dude in a category with 4 iconic women and he wins and doesn't show up. Music industry in a nutshell. — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) January 29, 2018

I guess it’s a good thing Kesha didn’t win over Ed Sheeran, since the music industry doesn’t seem to care about examining its abuses of power — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

tfw u accept kesha's grammy on ed sheeran's behalf pic.twitter.com/THEkIVtxlj — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 29, 2018

