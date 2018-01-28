Trump Admits ‘I Wouldn’t Say I’m A Feminist’ & Twitter Mercilessly Trolls Him — See Memes

Donald Trump shockingly revealed he’s not a feminist in a recent interview with Piers Morgan in Davos. See the hilarious memes followers tweeted about his comment!

President Donald Trump, 71, opened up in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, 52, while in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum the weekend of Jan. 26, and after commenting that he “wouldn’t say” he was a feminist, Twitter users took to the social media site to tweet hilarious tweets and memes! “No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist,” Trump said in the interview, which will air on ITV on Jan. 28, and was previewed by Piers on his official Twitter account. “I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone. I have tremendous respect for women. You see all of the women I have working around me and working with me. Tremendous respect for women.”

After Piers posted the preview of the interview on his Twitter, it didn’t take long for the mocking tweets to start rolling in, throwing some serious shade to the current Commander in Chief! One user chose to explain what feminism means. “A feminist is a person who believes women should have rights and opportunities equal to men. That’s it, folks. Pretty clear. Donald Trump just told us he doesn’t believe women should have rights and opportunities equal to men,” the tweet read. Yikes. Other users turned to funny sarcastic memes about how no one should be in shock by Trump’s words. SEE THE RESPONSES BELOW!

In addition to Twitter users, another person who recently called out Trump was Jay-Z, 48. The rapper called the Donald “disappointing and hurtful” while on The Van Jones Show after discussing how he allegedly called the Haiti and African nations “Sh*thole countries.” “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people,” Jay said.

Trump’s full interview special, President Trump: The Piers Morgan Interview will air the night of Jan. 28 on ITV.

BREAKING NEWS:

President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist.

He tells me: ‘No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone.'

Full interview, Sunday, ITV, 10pm. pic.twitter.com/GCviovNb6o — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 27, 2018

A feminist is a person who believes women should have rights and opportunities equal to men. That's it, folks. Pretty clear. Donald Trump just told us he doesn't believe women should have rights and opportunities equal to men. — Lauren (@sequinpants) January 27, 2018

Donald Trump is not a feminist. pic.twitter.com/dM9nSSq7RI — Rebecca Manning Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) January 28, 2018

"Donald Trump says he's not a feminist." pic.twitter.com/9ZSHMDOlsN — no thanks im from massachusetts (@WhatKindaGay) January 28, 2018

me when i see ppl acting shocked that Donald Trump admitted he isn't a feminist, although we been knew. pic.twitter.com/1wv7f2tdgi — beth (@aciiddreaams) January 28, 2018

Donald trump saying he’s not a feminist…am i supposed to be surprised at this point? pic.twitter.com/6Ja4jZ2hgi — Danielle Jade (@DanielleJade___) January 28, 2018

donald trump~ “I wouldn’t consider myself a feminist” Rational people: pic.twitter.com/VuXxaP08aH — Wyatt LaRue (@WyattLaRue1) January 28, 2018

BREAKING: Donald Trump, the billionaire playboy who said "You can grab 'em by the pussy" claims he is not a feminist. pic.twitter.com/QGnptW2kmu — Ⓐdam Trout (@atrout920) January 28, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Trump said he wasn’t a feminist? Let us know!