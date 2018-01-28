Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Silver Sequined Dress At The Grammys

How stunning is Chrissy Teigen? The pregnant model flaunted her growing baby bump at the Grammys in a gorgeous silver gown and we’re obsessed! See her glamorous look here!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, just showed up at the 2018 Grammy Awards looking drop-dead gorgeous. The model donned a YANINA Couture sequined silver dress with draping and a matching beaded belt. The metallic midi-dress showed off her legs with a high slit and hugged her adorable baby bump. She paired the ensemble with a shiny clutch, silver sandals and jewelry of the same steel shade for a monochromatic look. Even her nails were on point — literally! The dark, vampy design was created by celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees, who used KISS Salon Acrylic Natural Nails in Forbidden and KISS New York Gel Strong Nail Polish in Vampire to complete the nail art. We love everything about Chrissy’s look!

Chrissy is no stranger to the Grammys. Her husband John Legend, 39, has won 10-times (and been nominated 28 times!) which means she’s had her fair share of walking the red carpet in support of her partner. She recently mocked one of her appearances on Instagram. “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao,” she captioned a photo of a very tanned pic of her and John at the awards show an entire decade ago. She’s definitely stepped up her beauty game since then!

While John isn’t nominated this time around, he’ll be presenting one of the awards during the show. This year is still a huge one for him and Chrissy, though! The couple are currently expecting their second child! The parents of Luna will be welcoming their newest addition to their adorable family in the springtime.

