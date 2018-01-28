Smokin’! Childish Gambino brought some seriously sexy heat to the 2018 Grammys with his soulful tune “Terrified.” We’ve got the sizzling performance here!

How can one person have SO MUCH talent?!? It’s enough that Donald Glover, 34, is an incredible writer/director/star/creator of FX’s Atlanta, he’s a force in the music world as soulful singer Childish Gambino. He absolutely crushed it at the Jan. 28 Grammys with a performance of his tune “Terrified” off of his album Awaken, My Love! It’s so sexy and smooth and reminds us of the reincarnation of Prince. Those high notes he hits and how every note is pure SEX…it would make the late Purple One proud! Donald himself looked sensational in an all-white suit unbuttoned at the neck and rocked a crazy huge mustache.

It’s a big night for Donald as Childish Gambino is up for five Grammy Awards: Album of the Year for Awaken, My Love!, Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Urban Contemporary Album. He already has Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his work on Atlanta on his shelf at home, and he’s already added one iconic Grammy trophy to his collection with a 2018 pre-telecast win for Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone.”

We’re going to be hearing even more amazing music from Donald in 2018, as he’s heading into a new phase of his career by signing with a major label to get his material out there. Our sister site Variety reported on Jan. 22 that he’s partnering with RCA Records. “Donald is undoubtedly one of the most talented, multi-faceted, young entertainers of this era.” RCA Chairman/CEO Peter Edge said, “We are excited to join forces with him and Wolf + Rothstein to usher in the next phase of Childish Gambino’s musical career.” For Donald, the talented and hugely busy star said that “It was a necessary change of pace.” Hey, whatever gets us more Childish Gambino music in 2018, we’re all in!

