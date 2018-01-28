Cardi B Looks Like A Beautiful Butterfly In White Gown At Grammys

Cardi B is all about the drama, and she brought it at the Grammys on Jan. 28! See her dress here!

Held live from New York City on January 28, the Grammy Awards was star-studded. Cardi B, 25, said she was excited and nervous and had “butterflies in her stomach and her vagina.” Ok, then! Cardi B was nominated for two awards, but unfortunately, lost in both categories. Regardless, she looked amazing and we KNOW she’s going to have the best time at the show! Get the details on her look right here.

She was wearing a dramatic white dress at the show. It had “wings” — she looked like a butterfly! It was a high-low dress, showing off her legs, but also bringing the drama with a train. Angelic! She was wearing Christian Loubotin shoes and Misa Jewelry. And of course, she showed off her $500,000 engagement ring! WOW! She looked very sweet and fashion-forward. Sexy, but very appropriate!

As far as her hair and makeup, she looked so pretty. She had a romantic and gorgeous updo with some flirty pieces framing her face. Her makeup was beautiful. She wore a winged cat eye liner, and shiny, glossy pink lips. She wore long white nails and held a white rose, to support the #MeToo movement. We loved seeing Cardi B at the Grammys. She’s known for speaking her mind, and doing whatever she wants. It’s so fun to see her on Music’s biggest night! Click into the gallery to see more best dressed stars of the night!

