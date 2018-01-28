Bruno Mars & Cardi B Get The Grammys Crowd Moving With Electric ‘Finesse’ Performance

Cardi B and Bruno Mars mesmerized the crowd at the 2018 Grammy Awards in New York City! They set the stage on fire with their smash hit ‘Finesse’!

Bruno Mars, 32, and Cardi B, 25, turned up the volume at the 2018 Grammy Awards on January 28 in New York City! They performed their chart-topping hit, “Finesse” and took the audience back to the 90s. Both Cardi and Bruno rocked the stage in their colorful throwback attire. When comedian, When Dave Chappelle took the stage after their performance, where he presented the award for Best Rap Album, he even bragged about how incredible their duet was! Click here to see celebs wearing white roses in support of the Time’s Up movement at the Grammys!

Before Cardi made headlines with her amazing performance, she turned heads during her Grammy red carpet interview. She was so excited to be nominated (twice) for her first grammy — Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her triple platinum hit, “Bodak Yellow” — that she told E!‘s Giuiana Rancic, 43, that her “stomach and vagina” had butterflies. She stunned on the Grammys red carpet in a pleated white lace gown with butterfly sleeves by Saudi-born, Beirut-based fashion designer Mohammed Ashi.

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix) @ 60th Grammy Awards Performance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KgPlO8WsNh — snap: thedjjei (@thedjjei) January 29, 2018

James Corden returned as host of the Grammys for the second year in a row after replacing longtime host, LL Cool J. The three-hour long show will feature even more epic performances from artists including JAY-Z, Chris Stapleton, U2, and SZA. Best New Artist nominees Alessia Cara and Khalid will team up with rapper Logic to perform “1-800-273-8255,” joined by a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. and 2018 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Emmylou Harris. Country singers Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and Maren Morris will pay tribute to victims of gun violence or terrorism during live music events. Gary Clark Jr. and Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste will perform a tribute to rock ‘n roll legends Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

In honor of the show’s return to New York Patti LuPone will return to perform “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from her iconic performance in Evita, and Dear Evan Hansen nominee Ben Platt will perform a classic from West Side Story in a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

