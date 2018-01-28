Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas had a bit of a cringey run-in on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammys after last seeing each other on NYE. Watch the moment unfold!

Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas could have escaped seeing each other at the 2018 Grammy Awards if it weren’t for that meddling Ryan Seacrest! Camila was leaving the podium after her interview with E! News ended when Ryan abruptly called her back to say hello to Nick, his next interview. Cue an overly polite and visibly awkward conversation between the two that they clearly didn’t want to have. Ugh, we have secondhand cringe!

Camila and Nick were both perfectly lovely, hugging and doing mom-on-the-phone voices. You know what we mean — “heeeyyyy!” The hug looked forced, and Nick didn’t look very happy. We was chewing his gum hard. Ryan really didn’t help things by asking, “have you two seen each other since New Year’s Eve?” Remember that both artists performed on Ryan’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve and almost kissed! Camila revealed that juicy tidbit during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon that the former JoBro was this close to being her kiss at midnight. “The ball was dropping, and I was like, ‘Am I gonna kiss Nick Jonas?’” she said. Unfortunately for all of us, they did not.

That almost-kiss seems to be the reason for the palpable tension between the two at the Grammys. After greeting each other, they made some awkward smalltalk about the white roses they were both wearing to support the Time’s Up movement. Camila and Nick seemed like they couldn’t get out of there fast enough. Eventually, Camila said she was going to bounce and left Nick and Ryan to do their interview. But not before pulling a goofy face at the camera behind their backs! How can a 30-second conversation seem like it took 30 years?? Now, could they please just kiss already?

Nick Jonas and Camila Cabello on the red carpet. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2YPGX1AQHi — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) January 28, 2018

HollywoodLifers, did you think Camila and Nick’s red carpet run-in was awkward? Let us know!