Camila Cabello Rocks Sexy Strapless Scarlet Gown At 2018 Grammy Awards

Camila Cabello is on top of the world! The ‘Havana’ singer looked like a million bucks on the Grammy Awards red carpet tonight, and we’re beyond obsessed.

Camila Cabello, 20, looked absolutely stunning at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28! She actually made her solo red carpet debut after leaving Fifth Harmony at the 2017 Grammys, but we think the “Havana” singer actually outdid herself this year. She opted to wear a dramatic strapless red Vivienne Westwood gown with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with beautiful chandelier earrings and diamond rings from Bulgari’s Serpenti Collection. Dare we say she matched the red carpet perfectly? Camila also carried a white rose to honor the Time’s Up movement — so cool!

There's never a dull moment on the Grammys red carpet, and Camila risked a wardrobe malfunction on the carpet while she was giving an interview! "Having it out there in the world feels really good," she said of her new self-titled debut album before interrupting herself: "Hold on, I have to squeeze my boobs." Camila then casually turned around to fix her dress!

Don’t go away after the red carpet ends, because when the show begins, so will the musical performances. Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Patti Lupone, P!nk, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Sam Smith, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Childish Gambino, Ben Platt, Logic, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Kesha and Little Big Town are all expected to perform during the big event at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight, so be sure to tune in!

