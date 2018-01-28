Billie Lourd Celebrates Mom Carrie Fisher’s Posthumous Grammy Win The Way She Would’ve

Aw! Billie Lourd is so proud of her mom, and she made that very clear by sharing a touching tribute, following Carrie Fisher’s posthumous Grammy win.

Billie Lourd, 25, took to Instagram on Jan. 28 to congratulate her mom, the late Carrie Fisher, on her posthumous Grammy win on Sunday night. Carrie, who died in December 2016, won the best spoken word album award for her book, The Princess Diarist. Isn’t that amazing? We’re so happy that Carrie Fisher is once again being recognized for all the hard work she did throughout her career, and Billie seems to feel the exact same way. In fact, she wanted the world to know just how proud she is, so she posted a moving tribute to her mom on Instagram, following the win.

“Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together,” Billie wrote on Instagram on Jan. 28. “I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I’m beyond proud.” Billie also attached a photo of the book, as well as one showing her mom carrying her down a red carpet in… a “bizarre floral ensemble”. Too cute!

As we previously told you, Carrie, who’s most famous for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, was flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016, when she went into cardiac arrest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital after the plane landed, but she tragically died four days later. The Princess Diarist was written after Carrie found old diaries she had written while she was shooting Star Wars.

