Beyonce & hubby Jay-Z stepped out to celebrate the upcoming Grammy Awards in black and gray for the Roc Nation party at One World Trade Center on Jan. 27 and they looked absolutely stunning! See their incredible pics here!

Hot couple alert! Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, made sure no one could look away when they made a gorgeous appearance together at the Roc Nation Brunch in New York on Jan. 27! The sexy married couple were decked out for the star-studded event and wore nothing but their best. Bey showed off her incredible figure in a black thigh-high gown with sandals and accessories to match, including beautiful dangling earrings while Jay sported a dark gray three-piece suit and a hat. Beyonce took to Instagram to show off two impressive photos of her and Jay from the day, including a posed snapshot and one of them walking down stairs. After spending time at the brunch, the couple left to attend Clive Davis’ pre-GRAMMYS gala where Jay was honored with the GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award, reported by E!Online.

On the same night of the lavishing events, Jay also appeared on The Van Jones Show and talked candidly about his marriage to Beyonce. When asked what keeps him fighting for the marriage, the hip hop star had an epic response. “It’s my soulmate, it’s the person I love,” he explained. “You can love someone and if you haven’t experienced love and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward then you’re going to have complications, period. And you can either address it or you can pretend until it blows up at some point. For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome.” Aw! No wonder why these two are considered one of the best celeb couples in the industry! Check out some of Bey & Jay’s cutest photos here!

In addition to the power duo that is Bey and Jay, the Roc Nation Brunch was attended by other celebrities such as Susan Sarandon, Mariah Carey, and Diddy. They all mingled together and seemed to be having the time of their lives while posting for photos and having drinks. Everyone was in full prep mode and looked ready to celebrate one of music’s biggest nights, the Grammy Awards, taking place on Jan. 28. Jay is nominated for multiple 2018 Grammy Awards for his 2017 album 4:44 and could make history as the rapper with the most wins if the night goes in his favor.

