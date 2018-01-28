Beyonce Wore A Big Hat To The Grammys Because She Can Do What She Wants

Beyonce looked out-of-this world amazing at the Grammys, wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a double thigh-slit dress! See her wild look below!

Beyonce, 36, can do no wrong! We love this woman with a passion! Supporting her husband Jay Z, who is nominated for a whopping eight awards, they were the best-looking couple at the Grammys, held live from New York City on January 28! Royalty! She didn’t walk the red carpet, but sat front row alongside her husband and her daughter Blue Ivy during the show.

She wore a black dress that was super sexy. It had not one but TWO thigh-high slits! She also wore sunglasses and a hat at the show, because she is Beyonce, and she can do whatever she wants. Her beauty look was amazing. Her gorgeous skin was thanks to Glossier skincare — I’m personally obsessed with their brand new Solution — which is an exfoliator and gives you clear, glowing skin. Her stunning makeup was thanks to her artist Sir John. We loved her purple lipstick! Her hair was pulled back, in braids. Beyonce and Jay have been killing it all weekend at pre-Grammys parties. We love their love!

Last year, a pregnant Beyonce performed at the Grammys, singing “Sandcastles and “Love Drought.” She appeared on stage in a gold outfit, with a crown, looking like the Queen that she is, while clutching her baby bump! Later in the night, she showed off her growing stomach in a red sequin gown. Since last year, she’s given birth to twins, Sir and Rumi, and she DEFINITELY has her pre-baby body back! She looks amazing!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Beyonce’s dress at the Grammys?