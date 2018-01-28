Best Beauty At Grammys: Rihanna, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus & More

It was a night of beautiful hair and makeup looks on some of the biggest musicians in the world! See the best beauty from the Grammys right here!

Lady Gaga looked absolutely amazing. Her makeup focused on smokey, dark and dramatic eyes, and nude lips. She wore Marc Jacobs Beauty — their Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio Set on her pout. Her hair was in a long, intricate braid, with black thread weaved throughout. So gorgeous! Kelly Clarkson‘s hair was in loose waves and looked almost gray. Her makeup focused on a light smokey eye and nude lips. Lana Del Ray looked angelic with straight hair and a starry crown. Her lips were covered in a berry lipstick and her eyes featured a black, winged liner.

Rihanna looked drop dead thanks to her very own makeup — Fenty Beauty. I especially love her Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation. It’s full coverage but not heavy. Rihanna has worn both the 330 and 340 shades. Her hair was styled by her go-to guy Yusef, using Matrix products. Beyonce, was glowing, as usual, thanks to her makeup artist Sir John.

Camila Cabello looked gorgeous, as usual. She’s the new face of L’Oreal’s Elvive Hair Care, and her locks looked super shiny and healthy! Nudestix partnered with makeup artist Mary Phillips, who did a gorgeous look on Chrissy Teigen. Singer Janelle Monae looked stunning thanks to makeup artist Jessica Smalls, who used Eylure products. Bebe Rexha wore Eylure as well, and had her makeup done by artist Kira Nasrat.

Rita Ora looked sexy and seductive. She’s the face of Rimmel London — we love their makeup! Anna Kendrick looked pretty on the red carpet. Her eyes really popped — she was wearing Eylure falsies! Nominee Julia Michaels was picture perfect thanks to makeup artist Sage Maitri. Makeup artist Sophie Ono used Kryolan Make-up on Alessia Cara.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best beauty at the Grammys?