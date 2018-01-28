Asuka Outlasts 29 Other Superstars To Win WWE’s First Ever Women’s Royal Rumble

Asuka has just made history! The WWE Superstar defied the odds and and outlasted her competitors to become the first ever women’s Royal Rumble winner.

Not ever WWE Superstar gets to have their name be entered into the history books, so give it up for Asuka. She not only participated in the company’s first ever women’s Royal Rumble match, but “The Empress Of Tomorrow” just won the whole dang thing! As the final four Superstars of the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match came down to Sasha Banks and The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) it was time for Asuaka to remind why she’s undefeated in the WWE. The Twins betrayed “The Boss,” throwing Sasha to the outside. After Nikki betrayed her twin, throwing Brie to the floor. Nikki thought she was strong enough to take on Nikki. She wasn’t. One devastating kick later, Nikki fell to the outside and Auska won a title shot at WrestleMania 34!

Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch were the very first ever women’s Royal Rumble competitors. They were joined by: Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose, Lita, NXT’s Kairi Sane, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Torrie Wilson, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Lana, Molly Holly, Michelle McCool, Ruby Riott, Vickie Guerrero (!), Carmella, Natayla, Kelly Kelly, Naomi, Jacqueline, Nia Jax, NXT’s Women’s champion Ember Moon, Beth Phoenix, Asuka, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Bayley, and finally, Trish Stratus!

The WWE continues to elevate its game when it comes to women’s wrestling. No longer Divas, these females are finally getting the same respect – and opportunities – as the men. For many, seeing a 30-woman Royal Rumble match was the logical step, following the first ever women’s Money In The Bank match in June 2017. Stephanie McMahon made it official on Dec. 18, announcing that 30 female WWE Superstars would compete in a traditional over-the-top-rope battle royale, with the winner getting a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34.

Ahead of the match, 16 of the 30 spots had already been filled: Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayle, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox (who backed out due to an injury) all announced they would take part. The 14 remaining spots left many wondering if past WWE Superstars would make their return. Trish Stratus, The Bella Twins, Kelly Kelly, Tori Wilson and Michelle McCool all took part in the RAW 25 show that honored Monday Night Raw’s 25 th anniversary. There was also some speculation that Ronda Rousey would make her long-rumored WWE debut — and she did, appearing AFTER the match to wordlessly challenge Auska!

Yet, the former UFC champ said she wasn’t going to show up. “I’m actually leaving to Colombia right now to finish shooting Mile 22, and I won’t be back until mid-February,” she said on Jan. 24, per For The Win. She also seemingly posted video from Bogota a day later, and a day after that? She shared an Instagram of her standing in front of chairs belonging to Mark Wahlberg and her other Mile 22 co-stars.

Are you happy with the first ever WWE women’s Royal Rumble winner, HollywoodLifers? Who did you want to win?