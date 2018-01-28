Anna Kendrick Mixes Business & Pleasure With Sexy Lace Top At 2018 Grammys

Talk about style! Anna Kendrick looked super sexy in an open suit jacket and pants with a touch of sheer lace for her top.

Anna Kendrick, 32, came ready for anything to the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28 in New York City. The Pitch Perfect actress hit the red carpet outside of the iconic Madison Square Garden wearing a mens-style suit jacket and culottes designed by Balmain. However, she spiced things up with a very sexy, feminine strapless lace top from La Perla underneath. Very chic!

Much like her fellow Barden Bella Hailee Steinfeld, Anna left her brown hair down with soft waves. She rocked a serious side part, with one side pushed back behind her ear. And of course, much like most of the celebrities walking the red carpet, Anna wore a beautiful white rose pinned to her jacket in support of the Times Up movement. To top off the flawless look, Anna went with pale pink stilettos designed by Casadei. Too hot!

