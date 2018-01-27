Emmylou Harris: 5 Things To Know About The Grammy Award-Winning Singer

Emmylou Harris will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Grammys. Here’s everything you need to know about her!

1. She’s already won a whopping total of 14 Grammy Awards. Her earliest nomination was way back in 1976, and since then, she’s received 48 nominations during her illustrious career with her most recent nominations in 2016.

2. She’s being decorated with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Grammy Awards. In announcing the Recording Academy’s choice, Neil Portnow, its President and CEO, said, “This year’s Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history. These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy.” Also among the honorees are Hal Blaine, Neil Diamond, Louis Jordan, the Meters, Queen, and Tina Turner. In addition to be given the night’s most prestigious honor, she’ll also be performing alongside Chris Stapleton. We’ll have to wait and see which song the two collaborate on!

3. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In honor of her enormous and exceptional body of work, Emmylou officially became a Hall of Famer on Feb. 12, 2008.

4. She has collaborated with so many incredible musicians. The star-studded lineup of those she’s work with includes Bob Dylan, John Denver, Linda Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Don Williams, Roy Orbison, The Band, Willie Nelson, Bright Eyes, Neil Young, and Ryan Adams to name a few!

5. She’s one of the all-time greats in the genre of country. In addition to her inclusion in the Country Music Hall of Fame, in 2002, she was ranked number five on Country Music Television‘s 40 Greatest Women of Country Music.

