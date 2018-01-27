Tyga Reportedly Dumped By Model Carla Howe: Will He Try To Reunite With Kylie?

Eek! Playboy star Carla Howe has reportedly ended things with Tyga after not wanting to ruining her chances of being cast in the dating series ‘Love Island’.

Tyga, 28, and Carla Howe, 27, are reportedly over! The rapper was dumped by Carla, whom he’s been dating since July, after producers of the reality television dating show, Love Island, approached her about being on the show but weren’t too thrilled after finding out she was in a relationship, according to a source who spoke to The Sun. The show wasn’t the only reason for the Playboy model’s decision, though. She was also apparently growing tired of Tyga “acting like a single man” and paying attention to other women. “Tyga treated her well and she really liked being with him but she couldn’t get serious with him because he was doing what he wants,” the source revealed to the outlet. “She found him possessive and felt he had double standards. He had a wandering eye and would act like a single man.” Yikes. That doesn’t sound too assuring! Now that Tyga’s single, however, would he ever consider giving up his wanderer ways and go back to ex Kylie Jenner? We can’t say for sure but with the rocky way things have reportedly been going for 20-year-old Kylie and her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, it’s definitely a possibility!

Tyga and Kylie have a long history together, starting off as friends before becoming an item for three years. He even performed at Kylie’s now 22-year-old sister Kendall Jenner’s 16th birthday party but the duo broke things off early last year. Tyga started chatting with Carla shortly before his split with Kylie in Mar. and their relationship started blossoming in July, the outlet further reported. After a good few months together, things changed, and Carla had apparently warned Tyga about her standards. “Carla has made it clear that if Tyga gets a wandering eye she won’t be sticking around – so the show could potentially be on the cards for her, should things change between them,” sources claimed to the outlet before the split. Check out some of Tyga’s best pics here!

Despite the reported romance (and split!) with Carla, Tyga’s dating life with various women has been making headlines for a while now. Model Emily Isabella North was spotted hanging out at Tyga’s place just last month and he got cozy with a bunch of lingerie-clad babes for his 28th birthday in Nov.

