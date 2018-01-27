Tyler Baltierra Blasts Rumors That He Cheated On Catelynn Lowell: ‘I Am Calling You Out’

‘Teen Mom’ star Catelynn Lowell’s husband Tyler Baltierra just took aim at rumors that he hasn’t been faithful! Here’s what he said!

Tyler Baltierra, 26, is going on the offensive! Early on Saturday, Jan. 27, the husband of Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, 25, called out a user on Twitter, hinting that he believes this individual is somehow saying he cheated on his wife! “Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it,” he wrote along with a Kevin Hart, 38, meme. “BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. @entylawyer here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence.” Whoa! Head here for loads more photos of Tyler and Catelynn!

Naturally, the user in question responded to being put on blast. “I haven’t revealed anything about you in quite some time. You seem defensive though. Anything you care to share?” he wrote back. We’re going to ahead and also include that this user’s description says he’s: “A 300 pound entertainment lawyer who has been married six times, lives in his parent’s basement and has an obsession with digging up celebrity dirt.” As for their response, it was hardly the end of the debate!

“So what is this then? A ‘blind item’ revealed?” the newly slimmed-down Tyler wrote back. “Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon? Good lord help us all! It’s sounding more & more crazy, the more you talk. So please keep going…indulge me. … A panicked person would keep their mouth shut & hope this all slides under the radar. Not me, I’m marching in & calling it all out! Because I have NOTHING to hide nor worry about.” Mind you, all this drama seems to be about a blind gossip item from 2016 about someone’s significant other supposedly cheating on Teen Mom OG. Regardless, Tyler appears to be ready for a fight when it comes to Catelynn’s honor! This is especially sweet considering she is working through rehab right now and might have another baby on the way!

