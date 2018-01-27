‘SNL’: Will Ferrell Returns As George W. Bush Who’s Thrilled He’s ‘Popular As F**k’ Now

Thanks to Donald Trump, people are looking back semi-fondly on George W. Bush. That’s why Will Ferrell brought back the character to sing a duet with Leslie Jones!

Well, that was incredible! For the cold opening of the Jan. 27 installment of Saturday Night Live, Will Ferrell, 50, trotted out a classic character — George W. Bush! He explained that, since President Donald Trump has been in office, the former POTUS’s not-so-great track record is looking better and better! “According to a new poll, my approval rating is at an all-time high. That’s right, Donnie Q. Trump came in and suddenly I’m looking pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might end up on Mt. Rushmore next to Washingon, Lincoln and…I wanna say Kensington. I don’t know. But the point is suddenly I’m popular AF.” However, Bush went on to explain that despite his newfound popularity, he “was really bad.” Next he and Condoleezza Rice (Leslie Jones, 50) sang a touching duet about just how awful his time in office was and it was incredible! Head here for tons more photos from season 43 of the hit comedy show.

Where would we be without SNL?! This comedic team is the perfect antidote to Trump’s antics. Like on Jan. 20 episode, they took some incredible shots at Dr. Ronnie Jackson‘s glowing review of the commander in chief’s recent physical exam. “Once again this the president’s unbiased, 100% accurate health assessment,” Beck Bennett stated as the doctor. “At the time of his examination, the president was 71 years and 7 months young. His resting heart rate was a cool 68 bpm. His weight, a very svelte 239 pounds. He has a gorgeous 44-inch Coke-bottle waist. His height, 75 inches with legs that… well they seem to go on forever.” When asked about Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, the doctor offered this rebuttal: “Well, actually I can’t confirm if Ms. Daniels and the president had relations but if they did, she’s a lucky woman.”

And who can forget when Bill Murray, 67, dropped by to portray Steve Bannon, the disgraced former adviser to Trump. Although his career seems to have imploded since calling Donald Trump Jr‘s meeting with Russian agents during the 2016 campaign “treasonous,” he offered this argument: “I convinced this country to vote for Donald Trump and I can do it again. Already auditioning candidates, got some promising prospect: Logan Paul. Martin Skreli. The Subway guy. Jared Fogle.” Hilarious and terrifying all at once!

Cue the slide whistle sound effect. #SNL pic.twitter.com/5Tt9Yon9tW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2018

