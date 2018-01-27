La La Anthony Teases Carmelo Anthony In Skintight Red Dress After He Gushes Over Her

Ooh la la! La La Anthony took to Instagram to post a hot photo that showed off her amazing figure in a gorgeous form-fitting red dress. See the sizzling photo!

La La Anthony, 38, reminded estranged husband Carmelo Anthony, 33, what he’s missing out on when she flaunted her incredible body in a tight sleeveless red dress in a photo she posted to Instagram on Jan. 26. “Grammy Weekend,” read her caption for the eye catching full body snapshot. If La La is indeed trying to get Carmelo’s attention with her new pic, it may not be that hard considering his reaction to her previous Instagram pic. “Now we talking,” he commented on an equally as flattering pic of La La in a red hoodie and massive gold earrings. Check out some of La La’s best photos here!

La La’s newly posted pic indicates that she may be going to the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. If not, then she’s most likely at least celebrating music’s biggest night. Despite her sad separation from Carmelo, the gorgeous star has been busy not only posing for unforgettable photos, but also taking fun vacations. During a trip to Cabo last month, she strutted her stuff in a sexy black bikini, proving she’s remaining confident with or without a man!

La La’s technically been without her man since Apr. 2017 when she filed for separation from Carmelo after he was accused of allegedly getting a girl pregnant at a gentleman’s club. La La spoke out about the separation shortly after the filing, choosing only to explain that she and Carmelo are not divorcing at the moment. We’re not sure where these two are headed from here but with Carmelo’s raving comment on La La’s last photo, it seems like something’s still brewing between the duo!

