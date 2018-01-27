Pregnant Kylie Jenner Building Massive $2 Million Mansion: Will Travis Scott Move In?

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted getting ready to make way for a baby and expand her surroundings by helping to construct an incredible new home in Hidden Hills. Get details about the over-the-top abode here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, publicly stepped out with her full on baby bump for the first time in months on Jan. 24 and it was at none other than a construction site in Hidden Hills. Why? Well, because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is busy overlooking the building of an estimated $2.37 million mansion that she’s going to call her own, according to a building permit issued in Dec. and obtained by TMZ! There’s no word yet on whether or not she’ll be joined by baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, in the new digs but she’s certainly putting a lot of work into it! With a new baby on the way, it looks like Kylie’s in full preparation mode and it’s going to be quite the lavish home. The home will have a 9,187 sq. ft. first floor, 5,304 sq. ft. second floor, 2 giant garages measuring 1,200 sq. ft and 1,468 sq. ft, 1,836 sq. ft. of covered porches, and a cabana for a pool. Woah! There were also older permits for the wall and foundation of the amazing place. Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, 62, joined Kylie on her recent outing to the construction site.

Although Kylie has yet to officially confirm she’s expecting, the new home definitely shows her willingness to go off on her own and start another chapter of her life. Things have reportedly been rocky with Kylie and Travis lately, but that’s obviously not stopping the mom-to-be from making legitimate plans to keep her bundle of joy in an impressive environment. She’ll also have plenty of room for other family and friends to join her if need be!

With the new Jenner baby due soon, construction on the new home is most likely in full swing but if it’s not done before the arrival, we’re sure Kylie will keep her precious offspring alongside the love of her family in her current digs. We can’t wait to see Kylie and her baby enjoying the finished project!

