Kendall Jenner Just Slammed Scott Disick For Dating 19-Year-Old Sofia Richie — See Her Comment

Okay, this bit of shadiness is NOT subtle. Kendall Jenner, 22, decided to share her thoughts on Scott Disick‘s relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, with this comment on a photo of the 34-year-old with his girlfriend and son Reign Disick, 3: “Awww Scott and his kids.” Wow! That’s gotta sting! We’ve heard rumblings for months that the Kardashian clan wasn’t thrilled with Scott for parading all over the globe with Sofia, but this takes it to the next level! Head here for loads more images of Scott and Sofia together!

As fans know this shocking insult comes quickly on the heels of Sofia drastically switching up her style. She got rid her signature blonde locks in favor of brunette. Even her fashion sense appears to be changing and fans have noticed that she’s looking a heck of a lot like someone Scott also knows pretty well — the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, 38! This doesn’t exactly make Sofia look all that confident in this relationship! Could they be headed for trouble?

This new comment from Kendall has also us wondering: Why are the Kardashians finally ready to share that they don’t approve of Scott and Sofia dating!? What’s changed besides Sofia’s tresses? Speaking of, we’ve been hearing that Kourt is not digging Sofia’s new look! “Scott is pretty open about how much he loves to guide Sofia’s beauty decisions and Sofia is eager to please and trusts his choices,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But whenever Kourtney sees Sofia with a new hair color, style or clothing choice imitating her style, Kourtney is both grossed out and bothered… she thinks the whole thing is weird.”

