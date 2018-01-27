Kendall Jenner Flashes Underboob & Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Sheer Tank Top At Dinner

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin looked gorgeous while stepping out for dinner together at Carbone in New York on Jan. 26. See the sexy pics here!

Check out these ladies! Kendall Jenner, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, joined Hailey Baldwin, 21, for a yummy and fashionable dinner together in NYC on Jan. 26. Kendall showed off some serious underboob in a white crop top under a long black coat and dark jeans while Bella went braless in a white tank top under a white jacket and high waisted flared pants. Hailey sported an all pink ensemble of a crop button down shirt and loose pants. The trio of models were also accompanied by actor and model Luka Sabbat, 20, and singer Justine Skye, 22, for the fun night out and we couldn’t take our eyes off the incredible looking group! Bella also took to Instagram to post a photo of their dining experience together and they all looked like they were having a grand old time! Check out some of the best photos from Paris Fashion Week here!

Bella’s dinner with her model friend happened shortly after she returned from Paris Fashion Week where she walked the runway at the Alexandre Vauthier SS/18 haute couture presentation and suffered a nip slip but of course, she handled it like a pro. Kendall just returned from cheering on beau Blake Griffin, 28, at his Los Angeles Clippers game on Jan. 24 after a whirlwind of a few days at Milan Fashion Week.

Bella and Kendall’s busy careers have brought them to the top of the industry and as two of the top models in the world, it’s great to see them strike up a close friendship among all the competition! From walking next to each other at fashion shows to enjoying a night out on the town, we love seeing these beauties go from serious models to smiling buds!

