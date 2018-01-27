Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s Secret Rendezvous: Why They’re Forced To Hide Romance

After causing a rift with her mom over her romance with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez is trying to ‘keep things a secret’ between them.

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “For now, Justin and Selena have decided to keep their forbidden love private, behind closed doors, some place only they can share. Selena is tired of having to justify herself to her mother every time she spends time with Justin and so it was her idea to keep things on the down low.” Justin [Bieber] and Selena [Gomez] have been forced underground with their relationship due to the strong opinions of some of their closest family and friends,” a source close to the couple toldEXCLUSIVELY. “For now, Justin and Selena have decided to keep their forbidden love private, behind closed doors, some place only they can share. Selena is tired of having to justify herself to her mother every time she spends time with Justin and so it was her idea to keep things on the down low.”

Mandy Teefey As previously reported, the 25-year-old’s mom isn’t thrilled about her daughter’s reunion with the “Love Yourself” singer — and it seems that disagreement is leeching into how the “Wolves” singer approaches her love life. “Because of her mother’s judgmental attitude towards their relationship, Selena feels like it is easier to keep things a secret,” our insider added. “Justin has been really sweet and understanding about the whole thing, giving Selena all the time and space she needs to figure things out. If her issues mean they can only enjoy secret rendezvous for now, he is totally understanding about that. He loves her dearly and she has been through enough this year, he doesn’t want to create any more problems or drama for Selena.” Head here to see pics of the couple together since rekindling their romance.

The couple reunited back in Oct. 2017, which started off with a series of very public dates. From bike rides around Los Angeles to a kiss at an ice rink, the pair initially seemed inseparable — but they’ve definitely been more private since then. The “Sorry” singer spent much of January on vacation in the Maldives with his mom Pattie Mallette, and after he finally arrived back in the US, he hit up a nightclub on Jan. 25 without the “Bad Liar” singer. Only time will tell if Jelena will head back out in public together again!

HollywoodLifers, are you disappointed Jelena are hiding their romance?