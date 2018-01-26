Brothers Osborne: 5 Things To Know About Country Duo Performing At The Grammys

Eric Church and Maren Morris will be joined by Brothers Osborne for a tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims at the Grammys. Here’s everything to know about the duo!

1. Yes, they’re actually brothers. This group was a long time in the making! The Brothers Osborne is made up of brothers John and T.J. Osborne, who were born in Maryland and eventually moved to Nashville together. Once they arrived in Music City, they signed a publishing contract, which eventually lead to a record deal. In the duo, younger brother, T.J., is the lead vocalist, while John is an expert at strumming the guitar. The guys released their first two singles, “Let’s Go There” and “Rum,” in 2013 and 2014, but it wasn’t until the next year that they started to find some mainstream country success.

2. They’ve been successful on country radio. The Brothers Osborne’s third single, “Stay A Little Longer,” reached No. 4 on the U.S. country charts, and led to the successful release of their debut album, Pawn Shop, in Jan. 2016. The album made it to No. 3 on the country Billboard charts. “Stay A Little Longer” is the guys’ highest charting single to date, but they followed up with the release of the record’s second single, “21 Summer,” with”It Ain’t My Fault” released as the next single after that. All five of the guys’ first singles were on the Pawn Shop album. Their next record, Port Saint Joe, is due out in April 2018. They released its first single, “Shoot Me Straight,” earlier this year.

3. They’ve been recognized with awards. TJ and John were nominated for their first major award at the 2015 CMAs. However, it wasn’t until the next year that they took home that honor, beating out Florida Georgia Line to win Vocal Duo of the Year. They took home that same award at the 2017 ACM Awards, along with New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year. At the 2017 CMAs, they won Vocal Duo of the Year again, along with Music Video of the Year for “It Ain’t My Fault.” Their hit “Stay A Little Longer” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group performance at the 2016 Grammys, and they’re up for a Grammy again in 2018 for “It Ain’t My Fault.”

4. They’ve toured with big names. The Brothers Osborne have had the opportunity to perform at the same shows as artists like Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Eric Church. Not too shabby!

5. They’re performing at the 2018 Grammys. The guys will take the Grammys stage for the first time on Jan. 28, when they join Maren Morris and Eric Church for a tribute performance to the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting in 2017. All three artists played at the Route 91 festival where the shooting took place.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Brothers Osborne perform at the Grammys?