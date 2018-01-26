T.I. & Tiny: She Thought She Was Pregnant Last Week & Her Reaction Will Shock You

T.I. and Tiny already have three kids and she thought there was a fourth on the way with a recent pregnancy scare. We’ve got details on her shocking reaction!

The fire is alive when it comes to T.I. and Tiny‘s poppin’ sex life. As a result, the 42-year-old Xscape singer recently thought that she had become pregnant from one of their many romps. “There was a few days last week where Tiny thought she was pregnant. She was late and she started saying she was thinking she might be pregnant. She knows Tip wants more kids with her and she’s starting to think that way too so she was excited, it was a good thing,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She went and took a pregnancy test and it turned out that she’s not pregnant and it was a bit of a letdown. But the way her and Tip go at it, like a couple of rabbits, it’s only a matter of time before she gets pregnant again. Everyone in her family is teasing them about it but it’s not really a joke, it’s more of a prediction,” our insider continues. See hot pics of T.I. checking out Tiny, here.

Tip, 37, and Tiny already have three amazing kids, sons King, 13, and Major,9, as well as 22-month-old daughter Heiress. Right now a having baby would be tough for Tiny’s busy career with Xscape. They reunited in 2017 after 19 long years apart and have been performing on a regular basis since getting back together. The band just announced on Jan. 25 that they’re going to be taking part in the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans this coming July. That’s so huge for them and could be hard for Tiny if she has a bun in the oven. But if she does end up pregnant, it’s great to know that she and Tip would gladly welcome a new addition to their family.

