‘This Is Us’: Mandy Moore Promises Super Bowl Episode Will Answer ‘Everything’ About Jack’s Death

Brace yourselves. Mandy Moore told HL and more reporters that the ‘This Is Us’ Super Bowl episode will leave ‘nothing on the table ‘ about Jack’s death and the house fire.

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode,” Mandy Moore, 33, told HollywoodLife.com and other reporters at the Create & Cultivate launch event on Jan. 25. “I haven’t seen it yet, but I have heard and I filmed it and that was really hard on every level! I think it’s going to be a soul crusher.” Basically, you’re going to cry all the tears. The Super Bowl episode is going to explore the devastating fire that destroyed the Pearson home and led the Jack’s tragic and untimely death. Fans have been waiting since the very first episode of This Is Us to find out how Jack died, and Mandy stressed that you’re going to get the answers you want and need.

“Yes, everything will be answered,” Mandy continued. “We are leaving nothing on the table. Everyone will know everything, and I am excited about that because I feel that will relieve a little bit of pressure. People will know and then we can get back to telling the story of this family… And I think it will make things that much more bittersweet moving forward.”

This Is Us will skip its normal time slot on Tuesday, Jan. 30, due to the State of the Union. The show will air immediately following the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Another new episode will air two days later on Feb. 6. You’re going to get a double dose of This Is Us, which means you’re going to need extra boxes of Kleenex.

