‘The Four’: Zhavia Is Eliminated & Fans Threaten Not To Watch If She Isn’t Brought Back

THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: L-R: Charlie Walk, Meghan Trainor, Sean "Diddy" Combs and DJ Khaled in the "Week One" two-hour series premiere episode of FOX's all-new singing competition series, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM airing Thursday, Jan. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Ash Minor in the “Week One” two-hour series premiere episode of FOX’s all-new singing competition series, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM airing Thursday, Jan. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting. –
THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Blair Perkins in the “Week One” two-hour series premiere episode of FOX’s all-new singing competition series, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM airing Thursday, Jan. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting. –
THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Elanese Lansen in the “Week One” two-hour series premiere episode of FOX’s all-new singing competition series, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM airing Thursday, Jan. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting. – View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
A fan-favorite was eliminated on ‘The Four,’  leaving fans on Twitter in an outrage — and they’re begging for the show to bring Zhavia back!

Zhavia wowed the judges and audience on episode one of The Four, but after sticking around the competition for three weeks, she was eliminated after a challenge from Kendyle Paige on Jan. 25. Here’s how the show works: Four artists have a spot on the show, but each week, challengers come in to try and dethrone them. First, the challengers perform for judges Meghan Trainor, Diddy, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk. If they get a ‘Yes’ vote from all four judges, then they get to pick a member of “The Four” to challenge. It’s then up to the audience to vote on who wins the challenge and take one of the four seats.

Zhavia was the very first challenger to appear on the show, and after wowing the judges, she chose to challenge original “four” member, Elanese Lansen. She won the battle, and earned her spot in “the four.” The next week, she stuck around after not being chosen to compete against one of the challengers. In Week 3, she proved her worth by taking on challenger Nicole Boggs and winning, therefore keeping her spot. However, the same could not be said for Week 4 — her performance of “Diamonds” just didn’t cut it compared to Kendyle’s “Pillowtalk” rendition, in the opinion of the audience. However, a lot of people on Twitter disagreed.

In fact, Zhavia’s fans were in such a outrage, that they got #TheFourComeBack trending as a way to beg show producers to bring Zhavia back on the show! See their pleading messages here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zhavia being eliminated?