‘The Four’: Zhavia Is Eliminated & Fans Threaten Not To Watch If She Isn’t Brought Back

A fan-favorite was eliminated on ‘The Four,’ leaving fans on Twitter in an outrage — and they’re begging for the show to bring Zhavia back!

Zhavia wowed the judges and audience on episode one of The Four, but after sticking around the competition for three weeks, she was eliminated after a challenge from Kendyle Paige on Jan. 25. Here’s how the show works: Four artists have a spot on the show, but each week, challengers come in to try and dethrone them. First, the challengers perform for judges Meghan Trainor, Diddy, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk. If they get a ‘Yes’ vote from all four judges, then they get to pick a member of “The Four” to challenge. It’s then up to the audience to vote on who wins the challenge and take one of the four seats.

Zhavia was the very first challenger to appear on the show, and after wowing the judges, she chose to challenge original “four” member, Elanese Lansen. She won the battle, and earned her spot in “the four.” The next week, she stuck around after not being chosen to compete against one of the challengers. In Week 3, she proved her worth by taking on challenger Nicole Boggs and winning, therefore keeping her spot. However, the same could not be said for Week 4 — her performance of “Diamonds” just didn’t cut it compared to Kendyle’s “Pillowtalk” rendition, in the opinion of the audience. However, a lot of people on Twitter disagreed.

In fact, Zhavia’s fans were in such a outrage, that they got #TheFourComeBack trending as a way to beg show producers to bring Zhavia back on the show! See their pleading messages here!

Damn right. So sorry to say, but there's really no special thing about her.😭 but Zhavia. She's just everything — Honey Pearl Paragas Jover (@HoneyJover) January 26, 2018

@Diddy another reason this is dead ass wrong. Zhavia can stand under a spotlight and command a stage. Kendall needs a full orchestra or something cause SHE AINT GOT THAT FIRE. Just cause she's from NY doesn't make her like Zhavia!! @Meghan_Trainor — Chelsea Melton⚓ (@chelseahope2) January 26, 2018

Wait I’m mad as hell!!!! How did Zhavia get voted off???? #TheFourComeBack #Zhavia Ik for a fact she’ll b back next week tho🤷🏾‍♀️ — Leesie (@LeesiePinto) January 26, 2018

#TheFourComeBack #Zhavia she deserves another chance, her voice is amazing !! — Fadzi Bepete (@FBepete) January 26, 2018

I'm literally crying right now!!! Im done with this show if i dont see #zhavia next week, worst episode. stupid show. #zhaviaComeBack #TheFour — * (@leogangstta) January 26, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zhavia being eliminated?