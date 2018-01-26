Sofia Richie Purposely Transforming Into Kourtney Kardashian For Scott Disick: It’s A ‘Huge Turn-On’

Sofia Richie’s new makeover looks too familiar! She just debuted mid-length brown locks, that resemble her BF Scott Disick’s ex! But, it turns out, that was her plan all along…

Sofia Richie, 19, has a new do’ and it wasn’t a spur of the moment decision. The model’s new, long brown locks were modeled off of her boyfriend, Scott Disick‘s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, HollywoodLife.com has learned. “Sofia is purposely transforming herself into a Kourtney Kardashian clone because she knows it’s a huge turn on for Scott,” a source close to Sofia tells us. “He has a type and Sofia is morphing into that for him, and it just so happens to be a lot like Kourtney.” As for how Scott feels? — “He’s playing a big part in this too,” the insider admits, adding “He’s very controlling with her and even tells her what clothes to wear and how to style her hair.”

It’s no secret that Scott has had a tough time getting over his ex of over a decade. The pair also share three children together — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3 — which requires them to see a lot of one another. He’s even openly admitted on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he’s had trouble finding someone after his split with Kourt. He had a brief fling with actress, Bella Thorne, 20, which ended after the two spent some time together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. And, that’s when he linked up with Sofia; They too met at Cannes.

Sofia and Scott, who have a 15-year age difference, have only been dating for a few months. The duo first sparked romance rumors at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and, they’ve been inseparable ever since. So far, they’ve vacationed in Miami, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Milan and Venice, Italy, and most recently Aspen, since going public with their relationship. The two have put on multiple PDA episodes, despite Sofia’s attempt at shutting down the relationship buzz back in May, calling the pair “homies.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24. They’ve been dating since late 2016, when she met him on the same night of Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery on October 3, 2016. Kourt and Younes have vacationed all over, including Mexico and France. In January 2018, Kourt finally opened up about her relationship, which she takes very seriously, during the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sofia and Kourtney look alike?