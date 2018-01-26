Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: Why She Has No Reason To Worry About Him Partying All Night In LA

Justin Bieber might not be in the dog house after all! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why his recent night out in LA shouldn’t worry his girlfriend, Selena Gomez!

As we previously reported, Justin Bieber, 23, was spotted living it up at Poppy nightclub in LA on Jan. 25, but he was without his love, Selena Gomez, 25. Although this sighting had many of us thinking there could be trouble in paradise, it turns out Justin was on his best behavior! “He was legitimately having fun. He was very relaxed and he was socializing with everyone. He seems to have found a peace about him that many haven’t seen in him a long time. He took most of the night to dance throughout with his friends as well and he wasn’t dancing with girls, so Selena should not have to worry one bit as he never once flirted or danced or carried on with any girls,” an eyewitness at Poppy Nightclub tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. What a relief!

This isn’t the first time Justin has been spotted without Selena in recent weeks. Justin and his mom Pattie Mallete, 41, attended a church service together on Jan. 24, after they vacationed in Mexico together. The adorable mother/son duo appeared to be all smiles leaving the Beverly Hills church. Justin rocked a neon hoodie and Pattie, who was in a wheelchair after recently breaking her foot on their vacation, wore a denim jacket and sweats. We were certainly happy to see Justin and his mother together as they recently reconciled after being estranged for quite some time! It seems like Justin is using 2018 to get his life on track. This may also explain why he and Selena are spending a lot of time apart. After all, Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, is not a big fan of Bieber, so maybe his one-on-one time with his mom is a way to show Mandy he’s changed?

Justin and Selena’s rekindled relationship has caused a bit of strife between Selena and Mandy. Mandy recently opened up about Jelena and said she’s “not happy” they are back together, but added that “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

