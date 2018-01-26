Reese Witherspoon: Her Epic Response To Finding Out She Has 3 Legs On Vanity Fair Cover

Reese Witherspoon responded to ‘Vanity Fair’ giving her an extra leg on its cover and her reaction is EVERYTHING. See it here!

When Vanity Fair released the first look at its 24th annual Hollywood issue on Jan. 25, it took everyone about 10 seconds before realizing the massive photoshop fail on the cover — including Reese Witherspoon, 41, the victim of the unfortunate editing decision. The Big Little Lies star noticed that she has an extra limb, and epically responded to the mistake on Twitter. “Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am,” she wrote. But having a third leg isn’t the only thing she won’t feel bad about. “I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)” she added.

Reese isn’t alone with suffering from an awkward photoshop fail. Within the issue, there’s a photo of Oprah with two hands on her lap, and another around Reese’s waist. The former talk show host responded to Reese’s tweet with a witty response of her own. “I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand,” she replied to Reese, adding three hand waving emojis and a heart. Not only do the Wrinkle In Time actresses have a few extra extremities, they also have impeccable senses of humor!

YouTuber Tyler Oakley, 28, also poked fun at the cover when he tweeted, “oprah has three hands & reese has three legs, and we are here for accepting them for who they are!! 2018 is all about LOVING OUR BODIES!!” His tweet caught the Legally Blonde star’s attention, and she responded to the hilarious message with a bunch of laughing emojis.

The magazine hits news stands on Feb. 6, so its pretty unlikely the VF staff will have time to fix the mistake before its official release. While it may have provided a good laugh, that obviously wasn’t the intent. Not only was the photoshoot shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz, but this will be retiring Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s final issue after 25 years. This edition should have been a memorable one — and it will be! But unfortunately not for the reasons it should.

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Reese’s reaction to the Vanity Fair photoshop fail?