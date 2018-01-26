7 Brutal Magazine Photoshop Fails: Reese Witherspoon’s 3rd Leg, Gigi Hadid’s Long Arm & More

‘Vanity Fair’ gave Reese Witherspoon an extra leg in one of the biggest Photoshop fails ever, but is it the worst? Check out these other covers where touchup went too far.

Someone at Vanity Fair needs to have their Adobe account revoked after what happened on Jan. 25. The magazine rolled out its annual Hollywood issue, featuring such stars as Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. The cover had some unusual additions, as Reese was given a third leg on the cover of the actual magazine. While typos and errors are expected – nobody’s perfect – this mistake is definitely one of the biggest.

It might be bigger than Gigi Hadid’s arm on the cover on the March 2017 cover of Vogue. While posing with Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner and Liu Wen, many pointed out that Gigi’s wrist was about five inches longer than humanly possible. At least Gigi was recognizable. Kerry Washington said she had no idea it was actually her on the cover of AdWeek’s April 2016 cover.

When Demi Moore, 55, appeared on the cover of W in December 2009, even she wasn’t spared from an over-enthusiastic editor. The woman whose pregnant Vanity Fair cover became a pop culture icon had her hips slimmed down to where they were narrower than her thigh! It made her unaltered-figure look weird. At least it was better than what happened to Oprah in 1989. Oh, “Photoshop fails” were happening long before the invention of Photoshop. Oprah appeared on the cover of TV Guide – at least, part of her did. Actually, someone had pasted Oprah’s head on the body of 1960’s starlet Ann Margraet, 76, according to Business Insider. It seems nearly three decades later, Oprah is still getting ‘shopped poorly.

Thankfully, Oprah and Reese had a good laugh at the Vanity Fair screw-up. “I guess everyone knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am.” Oprah, being the queen that she is, welcomed Reese with open arms. All three of them. “I accept your [third] leg. As I know you accept my [third] hand.” Yes, in addition to giving Reese another leg to stand on, the magazine published a photo where Oprah had three hands. Really, when some poor editor gets a little too ambitious with the clone tool, all a star can do is laugh it off.

Reese is sitting on the arm of Oprah's chair. not her lap. the chair is red. it doesn't make sense that Reese's "third leg" is an apple box unless they put the box *inside* the skirt of her dress. it's really okay if the published image is a photoshop mistake. no one will die.

