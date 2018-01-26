Nikki Haley Slams Speculation She Had Affair With Trump: It’s ‘Highly Offensive’ & ‘Disgusting’

After ‘Fire & Fury’ author Michael Wolff seemed to suggest she’s allegedly having an affair with Trump, Nikki Haley is calling the implication ‘absolutely not true.’

Nikki Haley, 46, is calling Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff‘s not-so-subtle implications that she’s allegedly having an affair with President Trump, 71, “highly offensive” and “disgusting” in an interview with Politico’s Women Rule podcast. While on Real Time with Bill Maher, Wolff flat-out suggested that Trump was currently having an affair, and based on his hint that the person in question was mentioned near the end of his salacious book, many believed he was suggesting it was the UN Ambassador Haley. After all, Wolff wrote that Trump and Haley were spending “a notable amount of private time on Air Force One.” Nikki finally responded to those rumors, and she’s claiming they’re “absolute not true”: “I have literally been on Air Force One once and there were several people in the room when I was there. He says that I’ve been talking a lot with the president in the Oval about my political future. I’ve never talked once to the president about my future and I am never alone with him.”

Nikki went on to say that these claims are similar to other accusations that powerful women have faced when they have to shut down rumors that they’ve slept their way to the top. “So the idea that these things come out, that’s a problem,” she added. “But it goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of: At every point in my life, I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that and the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows, lies or not.”

Of course, these aren’t the only infidelity rumors the president has had to quell. Recently, adult film star Stormy Daniels, 38, claimed in a 2011 interview that she allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2006. However, in a recent interview, Daniels remained coy about the alleged affair.

