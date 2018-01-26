Migos’ ‘Culture II’ Album Is Finally Here & It’s Full Of Surprise Features — Stream It Now

Migos have dropped the highly-anticipated followup to ‘Culture,’ and it’s going to answer your #1 question: does Offset rap about Cardi B?? LISTEN and find out!

Migos (Quavo, 26, Takeoff, 23, and Offset, 26) released Culture II today, Jan. 26, after what seems like eons. From the very first time we heard “MotorSport” featuring Nicki Minaj, 34, and Cardi B, 25, we knew we wanted more — and the guys have delivered, after months of teasing. Listen to the new album below!

As for the star power, Pharrell helped produce part of the album, while Big Sean, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Drake all feature on different tracks. Of course, it features their hit “Stir Fry.” So good!

Migos, who are nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at 2018 Grammy Awards, explained in a recent interview that Culture II has “the original Migos sound,” as Offset put it. “Club rocking. The beat, the bass is everything. We’re not really a slow-down artist. It’s light, it’s fun, it’s lit,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s still trap,” Takeoff agreed. “We got a little funkier. It’s not all the way funk. There’s still a Migos vibe.”

Offset also shared that the group really thinks about their female artist when recording. “Even if it’s some gangsta sh*t, trap sh*t, the b*tches got to like it,” he told the magazine. “See, ‘Bad and Boujee’ was really a ladies’ record. It made all of them want to stand up a little more and feel a little better about themselves. When you got the women, you got everything. If a n***a needs to know the secret to hits, you need something that the women like.”

Listen to Culture II:

