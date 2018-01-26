Are Donald & Melania Trump Separated? She’s Reportedly Staying In Hotel After Affair Allegations

Melania Trump is reportedly so ‘humiliated’ by the Stormy Daniels affair news that she left the White House to stay in a hotel away from her husband!

After allegations came out on Jan. 12 that Donald Trump, 71, had an extramarital affair with Stormy Daniels, 38, in 2006, Melania Trump, 47, reportedly did what most people would do after learning their partner cheated on them — she walked out! The First Lady spent numerous nights at a luxurious D.C. hotel, White House sources told Daily Mail. “It’s been upsetting and humiliating; her relationship with President Trump has become strained,” a source told the website. Honestly, I can’t say I blame her. I’d be embarrassed too if I found out my significant other was accused of having an affair with a porn star and then allegedly had his lawyer try to cover it up with a $130,000 payoff.

We already knew that the President wasn’t currently with his wife as she didn’t accompany him on his trip to Davos, Switzerland — despite previously confirming that she’d attend. “It was determined there were too many scheduling and logistical issues, so Mrs. Trump will not travel to Davos,” her East Wing communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN about the decision to skip out on appearing at the World Economic Forum.

But there were apparently not enough “scheduling and logistic issues” to take an excursion of her own. On Jan. 25, Melania surprised everyone when she took an impromptu flight to West Palm Beach, Florida. Her spontaneous visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort came just hours after unexpectedly touring the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. “My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust,” she said in a statement released after her visit. “Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember.” The First Lady’s tour of the museum came just days before the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which takes place on Jan. 27. Where will Melania go next? No clue, but don’t expect Donald to be there.

UPDATE: Interestingly, Stephanie now seems to be denying this report that claims Melania has been staying in a D.C. hotel. In a tweet, she explains:

BREAKING:The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into "main stream media" reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 26, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by the reports that Melania walked out on Donald to stay in a hotel after the affair allegations came out?