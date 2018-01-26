Meek Mill: Court Clerk Allegedly Begged Him For Money During Probation Violation Hearing

Say it ain’t so! A court clerk allegedly slipped rapper Meek Mill a note asking for money during his probation violation hearing.

Meek Mill, 30, just can’t catch a break! After being arrested for violating his probation from a 2008 gun and drug case back in November 2017, new reports claim that during his hearing, Court Clerk Wanda Chavarria, begged him for money. According to the note obtained by TMZ, Wanda told Meek she had bad credit, and is in desperate need of money to pay her son’s tuition at Virginia Commonwealth University. She goes on to say, “It is every parent’s hope to provide the best for their children. Unfortunately, I am unable to fully financially support Marsell’s dream of going to college and pursuing his dream.” Wanda, who is also from Philadelphia like Meek, admitted to slipping the note without the judge’s knowledge. In addition to the Court Clerk’s unprofessional actions, Meek’s judge, Genece Brinkley, has also allegedly asked favors of the famous rapper. According to Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, Genece asked him to fire his Roc Nation manager, and hire Charlie Mack who is a “friend” of the judge. Yikes!

These new reports only fuel the public’s frustration with Meek’s case. For those of you who don’t know, Meek has been on probation for nearly 10 years, according to CNN. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison for popping wheelies on his dirt bike, and for getting into a fight at a St. Louis airport. His case has gained wide-spread attention specifically, from Brooklyn rapper JAY-Z, 48. Following his arrest, JAY slammed the judiciary system. “The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career,” JAY posted to Facebook on Nov. 6, 2017. Even his former enemy, Drake, 30, showed support by wearing a “Free Meek Mill’ t-shirt while on tour on Nov. 19.

Meek was denied bail on Dec. 4 and Judge Genece called him a “danger to the community.” He is currently in SCI Chester in Pennsylvania, after first being held in SCI-Camp Hill. Meek’s lawyer is adamant that the judge is both prejudice and unfair in her treatment towards him.

