Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Haven’t Had Sex In 3 Months: Why Intimacy Stopped During Pregnancy

“Kylie [Jenner] and Travis [Scott] are in limbo right now, she says they’re still together but he’s hardly ever around. And when he does come around it’s kind of tense because Kylie’s got so much resentment built up,” a source close to the lip kit mogul told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re not intimate anymore either, they haven’t had sex in three months, she just doesn’t feel sexy and isn’t comfortable going there. Travis is respectful and doesn’t pressure her but it can’t be easy for him either. It’s a rough situation for both of them.” Yikes! See pictures of Kylie and Travis here.

Learning that Kylie, 20, and Travis, 25, aren’t as close as they used to be isn’t super surprising at this point. The rapper has been away on tour for the majority of his girlfriend’s pregnancy, and still doesn’t seem to be stepping up to the plate now that he’s back in Los Angeles. Kylie has reportedly been prepping for her upcoming due date by taking online Lamaze classes — but her boyfriend isn’t the one helping her with them, TMZ reported. Instead, her best friend Jordyn Woods, 20, has been filling in as her partner.

Participating in birthing practices isn’t the only major pregnancy milestone Jordyn has been involved in. On Jan. 24, TMZ obtained the first full-length photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star since September. The two besties were photographed checking out an empty construction site with Kris Jenner, 62, who, as we previously reported, is worried about her daughter’s increased desire for privacy. “She fears that some of Kylie‘s motivations for privacy are borderline irrational and maybe even a little paranoid,” an insider told us. “Kylie never leaves the gates of her Hidden Hills private community anymore, and Kris feels like Kylie‘s behavior is becoming unhealthy.” Kylie’s due in February, so we don’t have to wait much longer to see if her shut-in lifestyle will continue after her first child is born.

